Teen accused in Middletown fatal apartment shooting indicted

Two others, both 17-year-old males, are charged with murder and felonious assault through Butler County Juvenile Court.

Philpot is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond. The juveniles are awaiting a pre-trial hearing later this week in juvenile court.

According to court documents, one of the 17-year-olds said he went to the residence armed with two other people to “get $60 that was owed to him for marijuana.”

The person who opened the door attempted to shut it and caught one of the 17-year-old’s arms in the door, it said.

“After the door hit (the teen’s arm) he stated he started pulling the trigger because it upset him,” according to the complaint signed by Detective Ken Mynhier.

The resident who was also shot told police he was at home with Combs and other friends and family when there was a knock at the door. The man said they opened the door and saw three people with guns and masks and tried to close the door.

He said one of the three was able to put his hand through the door and fired. The resident said he was recognized one of the suspects from the voice and hair. Detectives were able to develop Philpot as a suspect.