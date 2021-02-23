Teen accused in Middletown fatal apartment shooting indicted

An 18-year-old was arraigned Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court on indicted charges of murder and other felonies in the fatal shooting of a woman in Middletown.
Karlos Chase Philpot was charged by Middletown police with murder and felonious assault within hours of the shooting on Jan. 31.
On Friday, a Butler County grand jury indicted Philpot for murder and felonious assault and new charges of aggravated robbery and discharge of a firearm into a habitation.
Philpot is being held on $250,000 bond in the Butler County Jail and is scheduled to be back in Judge Greg Stephens’ courtroom on March 5.
Angela Combs, 41, was shot about 9 p.m. in an apartment in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road by suspects who came to the door armed and apparently looking for payment of a debt, according to court documents. Combs was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where she died.
Two others, both 17-year-old males, are charged with murder and felonious assault through Butler County Juvenile Court.
Philpot is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond. The juveniles are awaiting a pre-trial hearing later this week in juvenile court.
According to court documents, one of the 17-year-olds said he went to the residence armed with two other people to “get $60 that was owed to him for marijuana.”
The person who opened the door attempted to shut it and caught one of the 17-year-old’s arms in the door, it said.
“After the door hit (the teen’s arm) he stated he started pulling the trigger because it upset him,” according to the complaint signed by Detective Ken Mynhier.
The resident who was also shot told police he was at home with Combs and other friends and family when there was a knock at the door. The man said they opened the door and saw three people with guns and masks and tried to close the door.
He said one of the three was able to put his hand through the door and fired. The resident said he was recognized one of the suspects from the voice and hair. Detectives were able to develop Philpot as a suspect.