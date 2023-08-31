Suspect in beating death of Hamilton resident indicted on murder, assault charges

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

News
By
42 minutes ago
X

A Fairfield man has been indicted for allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month at a Hamilton residence.

Delmer Vickers Jr., 59, is facing charges of murder and felonious assault for the incident on Aug. 20 in the 1100 block of South 13 Street.

ExploreMan brought to Hamilton from federal prison has bond set at $1M in gang-related shooting death

Douglas D. Centers, 58, as found dead on the evening of Aug. 20, according to the police report. He suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Vickers was arrested Aug. 24 in New Miami, according to officials. He was arraigned the same morning the grand jury indictment was released.

Bond was set by Butler County Common Pleas Judge at $1 million. He is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 6 for a pre-trial hearing.

In Other News
1
Radio legend Jim Scott announces ALS diagnosis
2
Missing Middletown man found dead in vehicle, police say
3
Historic former Carnegie Library in Middletown back on market
4
Ross Schools highest-ranked in Butler County, according to US News &...
5
Teen confesses to 11 Middletown business break-ins, police say

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top