Stores shortening their return windows: What to know about holiday returns

Julie Sons, looking for toys at Walmart, wasn’t thinking too much about returns.

“I usually don’t worry about it,” she said. “It’s usually pretty easy to return anything.”

But Marshalls and TJ Maxx shopper Briana Green still takes precautions, just in case.”I do keep all my receipts,” she said while leaving the stores with a nice haul. “That’s because my mom taught me to do that.”

Extended return windows... in some cases

Consumer Reports’ Deals Editor Samantha Gordon says one nice thing around the holidays is that many retailers extend their return windows for purchases made during the holiday shopping season.

“They know that shoppers are buying things in October and November,” she said, “and that they’re not giving to their recipients until late December.”

But every policy is different including start and end dates.

Retailers that have extended returns until Jan. 31, for most holiday items, include:

Amazon

Bed Bath and Beyond (after its recent acquisition by Overstock)

Macy’s

Walmart

But other stores have earlier return deadlines this year, including:

Old Navy, Jan. 15.

Best Buy, Jan. 14.

Best Buy’s Tyler Curtice reminds shoppers they have just two weeks into the new year, so don’t delay. ”Starting Nov. 1, our return policy runs through Jan. 14,” he said. “You can return items or request a price match.”

Meantime, Target’s extended holiday return window this year only applies to electronics and entertainment items.

Most electronics can be returned until Jan. 24.

But Target says Apple and Beats products must be returned by Jan. 8, if they were bought between Nov. 7 and Dec. 24.

For easy returns later, be sure to save your receipt, or get gift receipts for people you’re shopping for.

“Some retailers will honor a return without a receipt,” Gordon said. “But if you have it, the odds of getting that full return or exchange, whatever the case may be, is definitely gonna be better if you have that receipt.”

Other tips to make for smoother returns:

Don’t open boxes or remove tags if you think you won’t want the item.

Check a store’s return policy before you buy.

Some stores will let you keep returns

Nowadays, you may even run into rare situations where a store lets you keep returns.

A recent ReturnPro survey found that 59% of stores implemented “keep it” policies last year.

They typically apply to goods less than $20, and only when a store thinks it costs more to restock an item than to let you keep it.

Shopper Rob Raby says he makes sure he is well prepared for the inevitable return.”I save all receipts for everything,” he said.

That way you should have many happy returns, and you don’t waste your money.