Students transform Lakota East campus into nationally certified wildlife area

The field and surrounding grassy acreage along the northeastern border of the school’s campus in Liberty Twp. is now a Certified Wildlife Habitat, according to NWF officials, and a first for Lakota East.

“Our reforestation area was the result of over 200 student volunteers and stock supplies from (nearby) Delhi Nursery,” said Folta in an announcement of the certification.

“Funding was provided by grants from the Taking Root Foundation, Lakota Education Association, Lakota Foundation and Butler County Educational Service Center.”

The project began in 2017 when students in Folta’s advanced placement environmental science classes developed a reforestation plan, which included saplings inspired by community member Mark Dunaway’s successful efforts on his farm.

With support from Lakota East administrators, the initiative grew to include the school’s Lakota Environmental Advocates Forum (LEAF) club, National Honor Society and environmental science classes.

Officials with the NWF’s “Garden for Wildlife” program said they “celebrate this effort to create a garden that supports birds, butterflies, bees, frogs and other local wildlife.”

“Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden provides natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides.”

Folta said his motivations for the project included both educational and personal reasons.

“I find peace around nature and wanted to attract pollinators to our school garden to yield organically grown fruit and vegetables,” he said. “This adds to the outdoor educational experience since students learn about agriculture, specifically pest and soil management.”

“Students also designed and planted a one-acre reforestation area, which is an ongoing project and study area for biodiversity.”

Since 2017 hundreds of students have volunteered to plant and maintain the area. And Lakota Schools’ grounds maintenance and service center teams also help by managing weeds and invasive plants.

And since its inception in 1973, the Garden for Wildlife movement has grown to become the nation’s oldest and largest native plant and habitat program, said NFW officials.

More than 300,000 Certified Wildlife Habitat gardens across North America and at 39 embassies worldwide, covering an estimated four million acres that support local wildlife, have been recognized through NFW certification.