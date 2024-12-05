A 1st for Middletown HS: Student artist’s work wins spot in Ohio Statehouse

Francisco is the first student from Middletown High School to be featured in the statewide exhibit, which will run through June 2026.

The exhibit, which features student artwork from each of Ohio’s 99 districts of the House of Representatives, showcases students’ painting talents, said school officials.

While Santana-Matos was surprised by the state recognition of his work, Middletown High School teacher Trish Keen wasn’t.

“Francisco consistently embodies the creativity and dedication we aspire to cultivate in all our high school art students,” said Keen.

“His passion for art and his fearless approach to taking risks inspire his peers to push boundaries and pursue excellence. Francisco’s presence in our program sets a high standard for student achievement, both artistically and intellectually,” she said.

“I often describe Francisco as ‘hungry to learn and easy to teach.’”

“He internalizes feedback and insights, synthesizing them with his unique perspective to create original works that captivate and inspire. It’s a privilege to teach such a talented and driven student, and his recent state art award is a testament to his hard work, creativity, and unwavering dedication to his craft,” said Keen.

The budding artist’s work – entitled “Peace” – will hang as the only piece of work from local House District 46 in an exhibit also co-sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association in a partnership with the Ohio Arts Council and the House of Representatives.

In choosing his winning painting, judges praised Santana-Matos’ “Harmony in Chaos” saying he demonstrated an “impressive mastery of color theory.”

“Francisco’s use of color is nothing short of extraordinary,” remarked one of the judges. “His ability to evoke emotion and create balance through vibrant, unexpected palettes is a testament to his dedication and creativity.”

The exhibition, located in the hallway connecting the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts and the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, “celebrates and highlights the artistic achievements of high school students across the state and provides them the opportunity to showcase their artistic skills,” said contest officials.

Santana-Matos said the honor, which includes a monetary award and a winner’s certificate, reflects the support of his mother and family for honing and encouraging his artistic skills.

“I set expectations for myself and aimed toward having people say: “wow, you did a really good job,’” the teen said.

He also credited his family, particularly his mother, for inspiring him to persevere through challenges.

“My mom values high expectations because she knows what I am capable of. When I am overwhelmed and feel like giving up, my mom, Ramona Matos, pushes me forward because of her unyielding faith in me to be successful.”