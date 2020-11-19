Shoebox program makes changes to drop-off procedure due to the coronavirus

Throughout the project’s National Collection Week, area shoebox donors will contribute to the 2020 global goal of filling 1.2 million shoeboxes. The goal for Butler, Warren, Hamilton and Clermont counties is 30,000, according to Kenniv.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

There is a “tremendous need” around the world for shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, Kenniv said. She said poverty is “rampant” in some third-world countries.

“Some of these kids never have received a gift,” she said.

Kenniv said the shoeboxes serve two purposes and that hasn’t changed during the coronavirus pandemic. She said the gifts “bring a lot of joy” and show the children they’re loved.

“The gifts are tangible and the gift of Jesus never stops giving,” she said.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a press release that through these shoebox gifts children receive the opportunity to hear about the "eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

AREA OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD DROP-OFF LOCATIONS: