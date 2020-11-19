Shoebox program makes changes to drop-off procedure due to the coronavirus

BUTLER COUNTY — While the way Operation Christmas Child is being conducted this year has changed due to the novel coronavirus, the impact of the shoebox gifts remains the same, said the local coordinator of the program.
Sylvia Kenniv, director of the program’s Southwest Ohio chapter, said precautions have been taken to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. She said drive-through locations are open and volunteers, wearing masks and gloves, will collect the shoebox gifts from vehicles during the curbside drop-off experience.
“Contactless as possible,” Kenniv said of the process. “Trying to make it as easy as possible.”
Before the COVID-19, those who donated walked into the collection sites.
Also, Kenniv said, people have the opportunity to shop online and build a box for $25.
Throughout the project’s National Collection Week, area shoebox donors will contribute to the 2020 global goal of filling 1.2 million shoeboxes. The goal for Butler, Warren, Hamilton and Clermont counties is 30,000, according to Kenniv.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
There is a “tremendous need” around the world for shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, Kenniv said. She said poverty is “rampant” in some third-world countries.
“Some of these kids never have received a gift,” she said.
Kenniv said the shoeboxes serve two purposes and that hasn’t changed during the coronavirus pandemic. She said the gifts “bring a lot of joy” and show the children they’re loved.
“The gifts are tangible and the gift of Jesus never stops giving,” she said.
Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a press release that through these shoebox gifts children receive the opportunity to hear about the "eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”
AREA OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:
- New Covenant Church, 4340 Union Road, Middletown
- Lakota Hills Baptist Church, 6300 Tylersville Road, West Chester
- First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton
- New Covenant Church Countryside YMCA, 1699 Deerfield Road, Lebanon
- Faith World Outreach Center, 4824 Socialville Foster Road Suite 300, Mason
- First Southern Baptist, 35 N. Liberty St., Camden
- Cobblestone Community Church, 4191 Kehr Road, Oxford