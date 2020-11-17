Man who receives free breakfast for family: ‘Everything helps. My kids need to eat.’

Wagner said local pastors, churches and service organizations are trying to find new ways to minister to the most vulnerable while minimizing risk to volunteers, employees and those being served.

The breakfasts were carryout only, unlike the former breakfasts where the guests were allowed to stay, sit down and socialize with those preparing the meals, Fugate said.

The meals were prepared in the church’s kitchen, then carried to a food trailer in the parking lot. Seven people fixed the breakfast sandwiches and they said their volunteer efforts were about “serving others humbly with love.”

McCullough said he was thankful for the nourishment.

“Times are tough right now and they’re going to get tougher,” said McCullough, the father of a 6-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

SHALOM acquired a concession/food trailer from donors due to the generosity of “faithful friends” who prefer to remain anonymous, Fugate said.

Fugate hopes SHALOM can use the food trailer as a way to “connect with people” with plans to expand the program to include other meals. He said churches associated with SHALOM will be allowed to use the trailer to serve the community.

SHALOM, which operates a homeless shelter typically during the winter, has canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, Fugate said.