Sheriff: Drugs, cash, gun confiscated during search warrant in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Drugs, cash and a gun were confiscated Tuesday during a raid in Middletown, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The Butler County Undercover Regional Taskforce (B.U.R.N.) conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of North Sutphin Street and confiscated marijuana, pressed pills believed to be fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three subjects were detained during the search warrant.
Joseph Wills, 49, was arrested for outstanding warrants and two additional arrests for felony trafficking will follow pending lab results.
“Crime does not take a day off even throughout the holidays and neither does law enforcement,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a press release.