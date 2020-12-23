X

Sheriff: Drugs, cash, gun confiscated during search warrant in Butler County

Drugs, money and a gun were confiscated Tuesday during a search warrant in Middletown. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Drugs, money and a gun were confiscated Tuesday during a search warrant in Middletown. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

News | 1 hour ago
By Rick McCrabb

BUTLER COUNTY — Drugs, cash and a gun were confiscated Tuesday during a raid in Middletown, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Taskforce (B.U.R.N.) conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of North Sutphin Street and confiscated marijuana, pressed pills believed to be fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three subjects were detained during the search warrant.

Joseph Wills, 49, was arrested for outstanding warrants and two additional arrests for felony trafficking will follow pending lab results.

ExploreBond set at $25,000 for man involved in hour-long Middletown police pursuit

“Crime does not take a day off even throughout the holidays and neither does law enforcement,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a press release.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.