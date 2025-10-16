Sexual battery case involving former Lakota teacher to go to trial

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth set a pretrial hearing for Nov. 20 and a jury trial for Feb. 2. Until his next court appearance, Dennis will remain out on a $20,000 cash or surety bond posted before his case was bound over to the grand jury. He is also wearing a GPS monitor and cannot contact the victim, according to the court. Dennis was a teacher at Lakota when he had an alleged sexual relationship with a Lakota East student during the 2021-2022 school year, according to court records. He was also an advisor to a student assistance group in which the victim participated, according to authorities.

The Lakota School Board accepted Dennis’ resignation as a social studies teacher at Lakota East High School on Aug. 18. The resignation was effective Aug. 11, according to school district records.

The alleged relationship began in late 2021 during the student’s senior year when she was 17 years old and lasted for several months, according to court records.

The complaint reported the two had sexual relations in Dennis’ classroom, in the parking lot of the student’s workplace, at his home in West Chester Twp., and at his former home in Liberty Twp. His accuser allegedly shared with a sheriff’s office investigator a text thread between her and Dennis about their past relationship, according to court records.

If found guilty, Dennis could be sentenced to up to five years on each count.