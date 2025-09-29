Local school teacher indicted on sex charges involving Lakota student

All counts are third-degree felonies, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Spaeth’s courtroom.

Dennis, a teacher at Lakota East and West, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student that began in the 2021-2022 school year, according to court records. It started in December 2021 during her senior year when she was 17 years old and ended about nine months later in September 2022.

The complaint against Dennis said he and the teenager allegedly had sexual relations in his classroom, in the parking lot of the victim’s workplace, at his home in West Chester Twp., and at his former home in Liberty Twp. The victim allegedly shared with the sheriff’s office investigator a text thread between her and the teacher where they were messaging about their past relationship, according to court records.

The indictment indicates all of the alleged crimes occurred between Nov. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, and if found guilty, Dennis could be sentenced to up to five years on each count.

Dennis was charged on the single sexual battery count on Aug. 4.

McDonough had reduced Dennis’ bond from $100,000 to $20,000 based on a request of his attorney in an early August hearing and a recommendation of pre-trial services. Attorney Chelsea J. Panzeca argued her client is “local to the county and his parents — his dad is here in the courtroom — also live in Butler County.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in August asked the public to report any other potential victims to come forward, though the indictment does not indicate if the charges were against multiple victims or for each interaction with the one victim.

“This case highlights the trust placed in educators and mentors, and the betrayal that occurs when that trust is violated,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Lakota Local Schools spokesperson Betsy Fuller told the Journal-News in August that Dennis was placed on paid administrative leave when the district officials were notified of the arrest and charge. She said student safety is “our students is always our first priority.”

She also said in August the district is “cooperating fully” with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the district is also conducting its own investigation.