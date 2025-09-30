Lakota teacher charged with 8 counts of sexual battery out on bond

Justin Daniel Dennis pleads ‘not guilty’ to the allegations following a grand jury indictment.
Justin Dennis appeared with attorney Chelsea Panzeca for an arraignment after his indictment on 8 counts of sexual battery involving a student while he was a teacher at Lakota East High School.

Justin Dennis appeared with attorney Chelsea Panzeca for an arraignment after his indictment on 8 counts of sexual battery involving a student while he was a teacher at Lakota East High School. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
By
47 minutes ago
A Lakota high school teacher pleaded not guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court Tuesday of eight counts of sexual battery against a Lakota East High School student.

Justin Daniel Dennis, 42, of West Chester Twp., will be on GPS monitoring until his next court appearance on Oct. 16. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth ruled against setting a higher bond.

Dennis, a teacher at Lakota East and West, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student that began in the 2021-2022 school year, according to court records. It started in December 2021 during her senior year when she was 17 and ended about nine months later in September 2022, according to court records.

Dennis will remain out on the $20,000 cash or surety bond posted before his case bound over to the grand jury. After the grand jury issued an indictment on Monday, Dennis turned himself in, said his attorney, Chelsea Panzeca.

Spaeth said the request for the arrest warrant based on the eight-count indictment does not specify if it was for seven of the counts or all eight. The judge said the defendant’s liberties had been impacted.

“So effectively, (the warrant was) on all of the counts, including the one he posted the bond on,” the judge said, also stating, “I’ve been here since 1999, and I don’t ever recall this happening without the judge revoking the bond.”

“I don’t see it that way, your honor,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lance Salyers.

Because the judge felt Dennis’ liberties were revoked, Spaeth extended the bond to cover all eight counts. He was ordered to be released with GPS monitoring and a no-contact order with the single victim in this case.

Butler County assistant prosecutor Lance Salyers, left and Judge Keith Spaeth discuss a bond issue during an arraignment of Justin Dennis on 8 counts of sexual battery involving a student while he was a teacher at Lakota East High School.

Dennis was charged on Aug. 4 with a single count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

ExploreClick here for more Crime news

The complaint against Dennis said he and the teenager allegedly had sexual relations in his classroom, in the parking lot of the student’s workplace in Springdale, at his home in West Chester Twp., and at his former home in Liberty Twp. His accuser allegedly shared with the sheriff’s office investigator a text thread between her and the teacher where they were messaging about their past relationship, according to court records.

The indictment indicates all alleged crimes between Nov. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. Dennis could be sentenced to up to five years on each count if found guilty.

In August, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for more information and for any other potential victims to come forward.

“This case highlights the trust placed in educators and mentors, and the betrayal that occurs when that trust is violated,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Justin Dennis appeared for an arraignment after his indictment on 8 counts of sexual battery involving a student while he was a teacher at Lakota East High School.

