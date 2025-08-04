Lakota East teacher charged with sexual battery involving former student

Dennis was employed as a teacher at Lakota East High School and was the advisor of a student assistance group in which the victim participated.

Dennis is charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and was taken into custody without incident.

“This case is deeply disturbing,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “Teachers are placed in positions of trust and authority, especially when working closely with students. Just like law enforcement officers, they are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct.”

The sheriff said Dennis’ alleged actions and “betrayal of trust will not be tolerated.” The sheriff’s deputies and investigators “will continue to aggressively pursue justice for victims and ensure the safety of our children,” Jones said.

Lakota Local Schools spokesperson Betsy Fuller said student safety is “always our first priority.”

School administrators were notified late Monday afternoon of Dennis’ arrest, who was immediately placed on paid administrative leave after district leaders learned that a complaint was made.

“As this is a personnel matter and the complaints have been under investigation by both law enforcement and now the district, we are not able to provide further information at this time,” said Fuller, adding the district is “cooperating fully” with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“This individual and their alleged actions do not align in any way with the values or character of Lakota Local Schools. Again, the safety of our students is always our first priority, and we will investigate any accusation or threat.”