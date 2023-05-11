Search suspended for person who reportedly fled into Great Miami River in Hamilton

Butler County Emergency Response Services and other teams have suspended the search for a person who reportedly fled a vehicle crash and jumped into the Great Miami River in Hamilton.
Recovery operations were suspended today, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. After several days of searching, sonar scans of the river did not locate any other viable targets.
Search and recovery efforts will resume as new information becomes available, according to the sheriff.
Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said earlier this week it was a recovery operation after a multiple-day search began May 6 when Hamilton police responded to a traffic crash at about 9:50 p.m. in the area of North Third and Black streets. A driver crashed into the Black Street bridge and fled, ran from the location near U.S. 127 under the bridge and into the river, Ungerbuehler told the Journal-News.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office searched with rescue boats and a helicopter. Search dogs also worked during the recovery efforts of a person, believed to a man. The search has gone from the Black Street bridge to the Columbia bridge.
The man is described as older and possibly wearing a gray shirt, but the description is vague because police do not know who exactly was driving the car. Witnesses reported the man jumped off the bridge.
