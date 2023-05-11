Trial date set for man an accused of grabbing and assaulting Hamilton girl

Oster then set a three-day trial to begin Sept. 6.

A question of competency for trial means the defendant does not understand the court proceedings and is unable to assist in his own defense.

An insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.

On Aug. 23, the girl escaped by screaming and running, which was captured by the family’s doorbell camera.

According to the Hamilton police report, McPherson was walking past the girl on East Avenue when he bent down and grabbed her buttocks. The girl attempted to move away and he then grabbed her wrist “alongside the sidewalk.”