BreakingNews
Air care called for person who was burned at Fairfield Twp. residence
X

Air care called for person who was burned at Fairfield Twp. residence

News
By Avery Kreemer
Updated 21 minutes ago

First responders were called to a home on Arroyo Ridge Drive in Fairfield Twp. late Thursday morning concerning someone who was burned, according to a 911 dispatcher.

Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said a neighbor called 911 saying a woman was on fire in a backyard at the home. The woman allegedly went out of a high-up second story window into the yard.

A Journal-News photojournalist at the scene said a UC Health medical helicopter landed around 11 a.m. at Princeton Road to transport the woman to a hospital.

Police and fire investigators remained at the scene after the woman was taken. No other details were made available.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Here are West Chester’s plans for the new $1.5M splash playground
2
Search suspended for person who reportedly fled into Great Miami River...
3
Pizza & Beer Train departs Saturday
4
Spooky Nook in Hamilton files countersuit against general contractor
5
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval joins Biden-Harris 2024 national...

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top