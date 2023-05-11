Air care called for person who was burned at Fairfield Twp. residence

First responders were called to a home on Arroyo Ridge Drive in Fairfield Twp. late Thursday morning concerning someone who was burned, according to a 911 dispatcher.
Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said a neighbor called 911 saying a woman was on fire in a backyard at the home. The woman allegedly went out of a high-up second story window into the yard.
A Journal-News photojournalist at the scene said a UC Health medical helicopter landed around 11 a.m. at Princeton Road to transport the woman to a hospital.
Police and fire investigators remained at the scene after the woman was taken. No other details were made available.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
