School parent appointed to fill vacant seat on Middletown school board

The Middletown school parent and graduate of the school system will now serve on the five-member board until Dec. 31, 2025 unless she chooses to run for the elected office in fall 2025 and wins a full four-year term beginning on Jan. 1 2026.

Ramsey-Hunter takes over the seat vacated by the resignation of former board member Holly Snow last month.

She was described by Middletown school officials as a long-time resident and city school parent who “brings a passion for education and community engagement.”

“Growing up in Middletown, I’ve witnessed firsthand how education transforms lives,” Ramsey-Hunter said. “Driven by a passion for community service and a commitment to fostering inclusive, high-quality education, I’m eager to join the board of education.”

In a statement from school officials they noted that among Ramsey-Hunter’s areas of focus will be to “help lead initiatives to support academic achievement, foster community partnerships, and promote operational excellence.”

The school board, which oversees the 5,900-student Middletown Schools, has seen two unexpected resignations in a three-month period starting with the announcement in July of veteran board member Cathie Mulligan was leaving mid-term due to health issues.

The board in August chose former school board member Verlena Stewart to fill Mulligan’s seat and her term, which also runs through December 2025.

Then last month, first-year board member Holly Snow announced her early departure from the school board, citing cited professional obligations for her decision.

In picking Ramsey-Hunter, Board of Education President Chris Urso touted her direct connection and experiences with Middletown Schools.

“As a parent of a child who attends our schools, Tara has a deep connection to the district and understands the needs and aspirations of our community,” said Urso. “Her insight and dedication will make her a valuable conduit between Middletown City Schools and the families we serve.”

“We are excited to have her join our team and look forward to the positive impact she will bring to our work.”

Middletown Schools Superintendent Deborah Houser praised Ramsey-Hunter as “someone who grew up in our district and now has a high schooler who’s been a Middie since kindergarten, Tara truly understands the heart of our schools and community.”

“Her connection as both an alum and a parent brings such a valuable perspective, and we can’t wait to see the impact she will have as we work together to make a difference for our students and families,” said Houser.