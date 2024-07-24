Middletown school board member cites medical issue for early departure

Mulligan, who was first elected to the board in 2017 and re-elected in 2021, cited the progression of the physical symptoms of Parkinson’s disease for resigning from the board on July 31.

“I’m grateful to the Middletown voters for allowing me this experience and the last chapter of a 60-year process of learning different aspects of education,” Mulligan noted in a released statement.

“I’m grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to serve and get that take on education.”

In the November 2017 election, Mulligan garnered more votes than any other school board candidate.

And her impact on the city has extended beyond the boundaries of the school system.

Mulligan is a past president of both Middletown Community Foundation and the Middletown Arts Center.

While working as one of the five board members helping to oversee Middletown Schools, Mulligan was described by district officials as “a champion for improving math instruction, advocating for strategies and programs to enhance students’ mathematical skills and comprehension.”

Middletown Board President Chris Urso said the 6,000-student city schools will miss Mulligan’s significant contributions.

“Throughout her tenure, Cathie has demonstrated unparalleled dedication, intelligence, and thoughtfulness in her role,” said Urso.

“Her hard work and commitment have been instrumental in driving positive changes and ensuring the highest standards of education for our community,” he said.

“She has been an unwavering advocate for students, teachers, and parents alike, always striving to create an environment where everyone can thrive.”

Middletown Schools Superintendent Deborah Houser described Mulligan as “an icon in the world of education.”

“She has dedicated her life to serving children and has been an integral part of many key initiatives and decisions that have positively impacted our students,” said Houser. “Her passion for education has helped shape the direction of our district, and her contributions will be felt for years to come.”

Under Ohio law, the board has 30 days to solicit candidates, nominate one candidate and make an appointment to fill Mulligan’s seat on the board to serve out the remaining two years of her term.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a resident of Middletown.

The board announced they will soon make public their steps moving forward in that process.