2nd resignation in 3 months: Middletown school board member announces departure

Snow, whose seven children attend Middletown schools, cited professional obligations for leaving the board in the first year of her four-year term.

“Regrettably, my professional obligations have begun to interfere with my responsibilities as a board member,” Snow said in a released statement.

“After careful consideration, I believe it is in the best interest of my family for me to step down. My children, along with all the students of the Middletown City School District, will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Her last day on the school board will be Oct. 21.

Snow is the second board member to leave the elected board early since July when veteran board member Cathie Mulligan announced her resignation due to health issues.

Mulligan’s seat was filled by Verlena Stewart who had previously served as an appointed member.

Snow was praised by fellow board members and the superintendent of the 5,900-student school system.

“Throughout her time on the board, Holly’s affable personality, dedication, and passion for public education have made a positive impact on our community,” said Middletown Board of Education President Chris Urso.

“Her positive spirit and belief in the power of education will be missed, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Urso.

Middletown Superintendent Deborah Houser said Snow’s passion for serving the district will be missed.

“Holly Snow has been an authentic voice for the parents and families of Middletown, bringing her unique perspective as both a community member and a mother of children in our schools,” said Houser said.

“Her dedication to our students and her passion for public education was evident in every decision she made, and her presence on the board will be greatly missed. I truly appreciate the opportunity to have worked alongside Ms. Snow and thank her for her service.”

Snow said her time on the BOE has been rewarding and enlightening serving alongside passionate individuals.

“I want to express my gratitude for the collaboration and support I have experienced while working alongside each of you,” Snow said. “Your dedication to our students and community has inspired me, and I will continue to advocate for improvements in our district from the perspective of a concerned parent.”

Board officials said its remaining four members have begun the process of scheduling the advertising for and acceptance of candidate applications for a new member to fill the vacant seat and further details about the application process and timeline will be announced soon.