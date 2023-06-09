Ross Twp. selects new trustee to fill vacated seat

Trustees Keith Ballauer and John Fisher gave the nod to McGurrin a week ago to fill the seat vacated by Jen Patterson. Patterson left office May 31 after just a year to devote more time to her family.

McGurrin was one of eight candidates vying for the spot and he will need to run in November to keep his seat. This was the third time he tried to get on the board, first when long-time trustee Tom Willsey died and again when Ellen Yordy retired after 19 years at the end of last year.