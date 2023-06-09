Ross Twp. selects new trustee to fill vacated seat

The Ross Twp. trustees have selected Russ McGurrin, a vocal opponent of the proposed $350 million Burns Farm development, as the newest trustee because he is so engaged in the community.
Trustees Keith Ballauer and John Fisher gave the nod to McGurrin a week ago to fill the seat vacated by Jen Patterson. Patterson left office May 31 after just a year to devote more time to her family.
McGurrin was one of eight candidates vying for the spot and he will need to run in November to keep his seat. This was the third time he tried to get on the board, first when long-time trustee Tom Willsey died and again when Ellen Yordy retired after 19 years at the end of last year.
Ballauer told the Journal-News they chose McGurrin because he has remained very active in the community even though plans for the controversial $350 million Burns Farm development has been all basically dormant for months.
“For me it was his involvement over the last couple years and just being a face in the crowd that he has an interest,” Ballauer said. “A few of the resumes I know them, some I didn’t, but I’d never seen them one township event, one trustees meeting, I think they were just answering an ad in the paper.”
