Ross Twp. trustee resigns after less than year in role

Patterson said she needs to put more of her time into family matters.

“I appreciate being able to serve Ross Township as an appointed Trustee, and I recognize how well the Township Trustees, staff, and residents have navigated the changes and challenges over the past 18 months,” Patterson said in a statement to the Journal-News. “However, over the past few months, I’ve also realized that I only have so much time to give to the various parts of my life, and so it’s time for me to step aside and focus on family that has supported me for the past year.”