Ross Twp. trustee resigns after less than year in role

Jen Patterson has resigned her Ross Twp. trustee role after being appointed to it in May 2022.
Patterson said she needs to put more of her time into family matters.
“I appreciate being able to serve Ross Township as an appointed Trustee, and I recognize how well the Township Trustees, staff, and residents have navigated the changes and challenges over the past 18 months,” Patterson said in a statement to the Journal-News. “However, over the past few months, I’ve also realized that I only have so much time to give to the various parts of my life, and so it’s time for me to step aside and focus on family that has supported me for the past year.”
Patterson said she is proud of the Board’s transparency and how it “made a conscious effort to think about the future effects of today’s decisions.”
They have all made efforts to embrace change, she said.
“I think that speaks volumes about the team,” she told the Journal-News.
Patterson succeeded longtime Trustee Tom Willsey, who died in April 2022 after battling cancer. Trustees Ellen Yordy and Keith Ballauer selected Patterson for the open post and at the time said Patterson was chosen largely because of her experience working with the city of Monroe as an assistant to the Monroe city manager.
When the trustee role was open last year, the board received three resumes and an unsigned letter from people who wanted to be considered.
While in Monroe, Patterson started in 2008 as an economic development specialist and eventually was promoted to assistant to City Manager Bill Brock.
She has also served on Ross Twp.’s zoning commission board.
About the Author