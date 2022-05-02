BreakingNews
Ohio 128 between Hamilton and Ross still closed after crash that caused downed lines
Ross Twp. selects new trustee

Jen Patterson is Ross Twp.'s new trustee in 2022. CONTRIBUTED

The Ross Twp. trustees have selected Jen Patterson to succeed Trustee Tom Willsey, who died last month.

Patterson was chosen largely because of her experience working with the city of Monroe.

Trustees Keith Ballauer and Ellen Yordy met in executive session Thursday and made their pick; they had until this weekend to fill the vacancy or the decision would have gone to Butler County Probate Court Judge John Holcomb.

Patterson is an assistant to the Monroe city manager. Yordy said “she’s impressive.”

“She’s got employment, development, she’s just got so much more background being that she works with the city of Monroe, she’s got governmental background, I just think she can hit the ground running for us,” Yordy said. “I don’t think she will have such a learning curve that she will have to go through. She can start right off with input.”

Willsey, 74, served 36 years as a trustee and had just begun his 10th term in office after winning re-election last November. Patterson must run in the November 2023 election to keep the seat.

Ballauer said he also liked Marc Longworth II a lot. He is a lifelong resident and founder of LEI Home Enhancements, a national exterior home remodeling company.

“It went down to the very end for me as I like Longworth,” Ballauer said. “Patterson’s current employment with the city of Monroe swayed me just a little, she could bring her knowledge to help us out until the next election.”

The trustees received three resumes and an unsigned letter from people who want to be considered.

