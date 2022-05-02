Ross Twp. selects new trustee

Willsey, 74, served 36 years as a trustee and had just begun his 10th term in office after winning re-election last November. Patterson must run in the November 2023 election to keep the seat.

Ballauer said he also liked Marc Longworth II a lot. He is a lifelong resident and founder of LEI Home Enhancements, a national exterior home remodeling company.

“It went down to the very end for me as I like Longworth,” Ballauer said. “Patterson’s current employment with the city of Monroe swayed me just a little, she could bring her knowledge to help us out until the next election.”

The trustees received three resumes and an unsigned letter from people who want to be considered.