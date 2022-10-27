Responders search for man who may have jumped in water in St. Clair Twp. to avoid arrest

Deputies responded to a business alarm at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Hamilton-Trenton Road. When they arrived, a male suspect ran away, with deputies in pursuit on foot. The male was last seen entering the water in an attempt to avoid apprehension. It is unknown whether he was able to safely make it back out.

The suspect many have been attempting to steal catalytic converters in the area, based on the tools left behind.