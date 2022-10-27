Responders search for man who may have jumped in water in St. Clair Twp. to avoid arrest

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services has been searching for hours this morning for a man who may have jumped in the water to avoid capture in St. Clair Twp.
Deputies responded to a business alarm at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Hamilton-Trenton Road. When they arrived, a male suspect ran away, with deputies in pursuit on foot. The male was last seen entering the water in an attempt to avoid apprehension. It is unknown whether he was able to safely make it back out.
The suspect many have been attempting to steal catalytic converters in the area, based on the tools left behind.
BCSO has not been able to determine the identity of the male. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 513-785-1300.
