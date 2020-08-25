Report: Mother concerned after man calls girls over to truck in Middletown park

The officer was able to get a photo of the possible suspect vehicle, and it was identified when posted on social media.

Middletown Major Scott Reeve said police believe the man may be living in the truck and detectives will be talking with him about the incident. Charges are possible.

“If he was trying to get them to get in the car, we could charge him. We need to talk with him,” Reeve said. “But we are not sure if he was just asking them to come over there to look at a squirrel that is outside his truck.”

A possible charge is child enticement, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.