Report: Mother concerned after man calls girls over to truck in Middletown park

Middletown police are continuing to investigate a possible child enticement incident Sunday in Smith Park.
Officer Conner Kirby was flagged down while patrolling the Tytus Avenue Park on Sunday evening by a woman reporting a man called out to an 11-year-old friend of her daughter and a 12-year-old friend with her and tried to get them to come to his truck.
The woman said the girls told her they were in the area of the skate park when a man in a white truck persistently waved them over and told them there was an albino squirrel he wanted them to see, according to the police report.
The man was described as a balding white male. The truck was described as possibly a Ford make with silver rims and a front license plate that was swinging.
The woman said the behavior by the man was so inappropriate and odd that she took the children home, according to the report.
The officer was able to get a photo of the possible suspect vehicle, and it was identified when posted on social media.
Middletown Major Scott Reeve said police believe the man may be living in the truck and detectives will be talking with him about the incident. Charges are possible.
“If he was trying to get them to get in the car, we could charge him. We need to talk with him,” Reeve said. “But we are not sure if he was just asking them to come over there to look at a squirrel that is outside his truck.”
A possible charge is child enticement, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.