Man charged with vehicular homicide connected to June crash in Clearcreek Twp.

Tommy E. Abner, 48, of Wilmington, is set to be arraigned today on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving while under an OVI suspension, a lane of travel violation and a seat belt violation, according to Warren County court records.

These charges stem from a crash in the evening of June 18, when the OSHP said Abner was involved in a head-on crash that killed another driver in Clearcreek Township.