Recognize this man? Franklin police need help finding robbery suspect

Store photo of a suspect in a robbery Sunday night at a Franklin Shell Station. FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Store photo of a suspect in a robbery Sunday night at a Franklin Shell Station. FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

By Lauren Pack
25 minutes ago

A Franklin gas station was robbed a gunpoint Sunday night and police are seeking help finding the suspect.

At about 8:42 p.m. the suspect entered the Shell Gas Station on Ohio 123 and demanded money. The suspect displayed a gun, pointed it at the clerk then demanding money, according to Franklin police. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a silver Pontiac four-door car.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, in is mid 30s to mid 40s and wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and a blue medical mask. The getaway vehicle fled south on Ohio 123 heading toward Ohio 122.

If anyone has any information on this robbery or the suspect, is asked to call Detective Stephen Figliola at the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.

Lauren Pack
