Recognize this man? Franklin police need help finding robbery suspect

At about 8:42 p.m. the suspect entered the Shell Gas Station on Ohio 123 and demanded money. The suspect displayed a gun, pointed it at the clerk then demanding money, according to Franklin police. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a silver Pontiac four-door car.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, in is mid 30s to mid 40s and wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and a blue medical mask. The getaway vehicle fled south on Ohio 123 heading toward Ohio 122.