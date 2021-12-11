Prosecutor seeks help for Good Samaritan whose car was totaled when she aided crash victim

While in the car, the victim developed some numbness in her extremities and when firefighters arrived, they were concerned about removing the victim from the car because of potential spinal injuries.

“So they used the ‘Jaws of Life’ to cut open the Good Samaritan’s car in order to safely extricate the victim and transport her for medical treatment,” Fornshell said.

Brewer’s car was totaled.

Brewer, who is a nurse, said she was on her way to work the night shift at an area hospital when she saw red lights ahead and the smoking crash.

“Nobody was stopping so I pulled in front of the lane they were in,” she said. “I didn’t want to move her, but the car was smoking bad. I was a matter of having her burn up or moving her to my car.”

Firefighters and paramedics had the same concern about moving the injured woman from Brewer’s Honda Element that she had just paid off.

When the Jaws of Life came out she said, “I just told them to do what you gotta do to get her out.”

After the passenger side door was torn off, Brewer laughed and thought she might be able to drive it like a door-less Jeep. But that was a no-go from police, and it was towed away.

Brewer said she did have to call off for her 11 p.m. shift at the last minute, which is a hardship in the medical field.

Fortunately, Brewer had insurance that covered the damages to her car, but because of the damages she had to buy a new — used — car ... a challenge in today’s vehicle market, Fornshell noted.

Brewer said hunting for a new vehicle and having a car payment was not what she had in mind because she and her husband are saving up to buy a house.

“This case was so unique, and in the spirit of the Christmas season, I thought it would be nice, for anybody that wants to, to show our Good Samaritan that our community truly appreciates what she did that night. Whether it’s a gift card or something else,” Fornshell said and posted his thoughts on social media.

He added the prosecutor’s office will seek the full extent of restitution on behalf of the injured victim and if anybody was wanting to do something for the victim, that’s certainly fine as well.

The response? “Lots” of people dropping off donations and gift cards.

Fornshell responded this week via social media saying he had received direct messages from people wanting to help.

Brewer said she had chalked up the whole incident to bad luck. And was surprised this month by everyone’s kindness.

“I never expected this. I am so thankful,” Brewer said. “I would have done what I did either way.”