Recent Middletown quarantines caused by larger gatherings, not wearing masks

Middletown’s health commissioner says people are not taking enough precautions to protect themselves from possible exposure to coronavirus after participating in close large group gatherings, and that recently resulted in quarantines.
Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips said three people who have attended funerals recently have been quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19.
Phillips said 56 people are actively positive with COVID-19 and there are more than 200 other cases associated with those positives who are currently on quarantine and are being monitored by the health department.
In the last six weeks, Phillips said the city health department has been following the results of four funerals and regular church services, gatherings that can have close contact. She said with funerals and church services, people travel from from all over then return to their homes locally or out of town.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the Middletown Health Department has recorded 436 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, seven deaths and 43 hospitalizations since the first case was reported in March. The city also has one probable case. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases, Phillips said.
“People need to start protecting themselves,” she said. “Social gatherings like weddings, funerals, baby showers, birthday parties, anniversaries and backyard picnics are places you can be exposed.”
Contact tracing is done by Phillips, a nurse and a part-time employee at the city health department.
“Contact tracing sounds intrusive but we want to make sure that everyone who has been in contact with a positive case knows that,” Phillips said. “We want them to know and to be aware and alert to the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Contacts are identified to they can watch for the signs and symptoms to keep everyone happy.”
While Phillips believes the community will get beyond COVID-19, it’s still not under control and “better behaviors will save us,”she said.
Phillips said COVID-19 seems like it is taking on seasonal symptoms similar to sinuses or head colds. She said some of the symptoms include fever and chills, a clear runny nose, congestion, shortness of breath, headaches and scratchy throats.
Curbside COVID-19 testing available today
Centerpoint Health will offer curbside COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Middletown location at 231 N. Breiel Blvd.
Call 513-318-1188 or visit www.centerpointhealth.org to complete the required registration and pre-evaluation.
Please bring and identification card and insurance information to your appointment.
The event is co-sponsored by the Middletown Health Department, Centerpoint Health and the Ohio National Guard.