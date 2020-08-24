Recent Middletown quarantines caused by larger gatherings, not wearing masks

“People need to start protecting themselves,” she said. “Social gatherings like weddings, funerals, baby showers, birthday parties, anniversaries and backyard picnics are places you can be exposed.”

Contact tracing is done by Phillips, a nurse and a part-time employee at the city health department.

“Contact tracing sounds intrusive but we want to make sure that everyone who has been in contact with a positive case knows that,” Phillips said. “We want them to know and to be aware and alert to the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Contacts are identified to they can watch for the signs and symptoms to keep everyone happy.”

Explore Butler County schools adjust air quality to battle chances of coronavirus spread

While Phillips believes the community will get beyond COVID-19, it’s still not under control and “better behaviors will save us,”she said.

Phillips said COVID-19 seems like it is taking on seasonal symptoms similar to sinuses or head colds. She said some of the symptoms include fever and chills, a clear runny nose, congestion, shortness of breath, headaches and scratchy throats.

Curbside COVID-19 testing available today

Centerpoint Health will offer curbside COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Middletown location at 231 N. Breiel Blvd.

Call 513-318-1188 or visit www.centerpointhealth.org to complete the required registration and pre-evaluation.

Please bring and identification card and insurance information to your appointment.

The event is co-sponsored by the Middletown Health Department, Centerpoint Health and the Ohio National Guard.