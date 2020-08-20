How did Butler County drop in state coronavirus level? Masks, masks, masks

Jennifer Bailer, Butler County health Commissioner, said the decrease in the COVID case numbers and health alert level has happened because of increased mask wearing across the county. She understands “masks are controversial,” but they’re the most efficient way to reduce the spread of COVID, she said.

Haverkos receives COVID-19 reports every morning from the ODH, and he said Butler County continues to improve compared to its 21-day average. He called the drop in cases “a great reassuring piece” that the county has implemented the correct steps.

In early July, the county announced a free program that provided masks to residents. Haverkos said more than 30,000 masks were provided to the county by the state EMA at fire stations and businesses throughout the county.

Then recently, Butler County school and emergency services officials announced the distribution of 300,000 masks to schools to help protect students and staffers from the coronavirus.

The local public safety effort comes from a recent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) donation of 2 million masks to the Ohio Department of Education.

The 300,000 masks are being distributed to schools in southwest Ohio by the Butler County Educational Services Center (BCESC) officials working with the county’s EMA.

The local BCESC was picked as one of nine distribution hubs in Ohio and will help coordinate the delivery of masks to schools in the region, said Katherin Clayton, director of public school safety for the center located in Hamilton.

School officials said they are grateful for the free masks, in the wake of Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders requiring all K-12 schools in the state must have students, teachers and staffers wear masks when schools open.

Fairfield fire Chief Don Bennett said more than 1,500 masks have been picked up by residents at Fire Headquarters and Station 32. He said elderly residents — “the intended audience” — have picked up several masks every week.

“The program has been successful,” Bennett said.

He said the “timing was right” because the program was launched soon after DeWine ordered a mask-wearing mandate for Ohioans.

He believes wearing a mask goes “a long way” toward creating a healthier environment. He said when people see you’re wearing a mask they’re less likely to “get up in your business” so they naturally keep proper social distance.