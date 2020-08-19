OHSAA releases sport-specific coronavirus safety guidelines following governor announcement

While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that high school sports may compete this fall, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has released updated sport-specific guidelines and recommendations for schools holding inter-school competitions.
For example, OHSAA is requiring schools to limit the number of players preparing to play, specifically to 60 players in football, 22 in soccer and field hockey, and 15 in volleyball. Marching and/or pep bands are being limited to performing only at home games.
Many of the game-specific recommendations are shared between sports, such as coaches wearing masks at all times, and directing athletes not to share equipment, towels, or water bottles.
Some changes are geared toward promoting social distancing. In football, the team box on the sideline will be extended to the 10 yard lines on both sides to provide more space to spread out, while in cross country OHSAA recommended sending competitors in waves or at staggered times.
More sport-specific changes touch on a number of subjects like safety concerns, such as a football ban on plastic face shields that cover the whole face, except for ones that are integrated in the face mask, are attached to the helmet and are clear without any presence of tint.