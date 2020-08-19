OHSAA releases sport-specific coronavirus safety guidelines following governor announcement

For example, OHSAA is requiring schools to limit the number of players preparing to play, specifically to 60 players in football, 22 in soccer and field hockey, and 15 in volleyball. Marching and/or pep bands are being limited to performing only at home games.

Many of the game-specific recommendations are shared between sports, such as coaches wearing masks at all times, and directing athletes not to share equipment, towels, or water bottles.