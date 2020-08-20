Butler County schools adjust air quality to battle chances of coronavirus spread

“Our HVAC controls monitor CO (carbon dioxide) in the building, which increases with more bodies. As occupancy goes up, our outside air dampers open automatically in response,” he said.

Across the region’s school districts, officials are taking similar actions. Almost all school buildings are of different designs and ages, so the HVAC improvements vary widely among school systems.

Fairfield school officials have also been changing HVAC systems for its 10,000 students who start in-person learning next week.

“Our operations director is presenting an update to his initial report today . This additional information will reinforce that our students and staff are returning to school in a safe and healthy environment,” said Fairfield Schools’ spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher.

Butler Tech, which opened classes last week for its four school buildings on three campuses, has increased its air filtration level to that of hospital air quality, said school officials.

“This level of filtration is typically used in hospitals, in-patient and surgery areas. ... They filter bacteria, droplets from coughs and sneezes, smoke and many other things out of the air,” said Huff.