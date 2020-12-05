Questions still unanswered in fatal truck crash into Monroe house

A cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

King said on Nov. 19 that there was another resident at home at the time of the incident.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. when a truck traveling south on Ohio 4, near the Ohio 63 exit went across the northbound lanes, through a fence and into the house. The truck hit the rear of the house.

Emergency units work to remove a truck that slammed into a Monroe house this morning NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Lee was an active member of the Urbancrest Baptist Church in Lebanon and had been on several mission trips around the world, according to her obituary. She was a “prayer warrior” at the church and a member of the Ohio Disaster Relief Group. She is survived by her husband, Edward Allen; a daughter, Amanda Allen; and a sister, Cynthia Litz

Crews were at the scene for hours investigating and working to stabilize the house. Northbound Ohio 4 also was closed for about four hours.