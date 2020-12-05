Questions still unanswered in fatal truck crash into Monroe house

A 69-year-old woman was killed last month when her Monroe house was struck by a pickup truck, and the incident remains under investigation by police.
Jill Allen died at the scene after the truck slammed into her residence in the 5700 block of Hamilton-Lebanon Road on Nov. 18. The coroner listed Allen’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and manner of death as an accident.
More than two weeks later, Monroe Police have released little information about the crash. On Friday, Monroe Officer Joshua King said the driver of the truck who hit the house is David Simpson, 57. The Journal-News was told corrections were needed to the report before it was released.
Simpson was taken to an area hospital and transported by medical helicopter to another hospital shortly after, according King.
A cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
King said on Nov. 19 that there was another resident at home at the time of the incident.
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. when a truck traveling south on Ohio 4, near the Ohio 63 exit went across the northbound lanes, through a fence and into the house. The truck hit the rear of the house.
Crews were at the scene for hours investigating and working to stabilize the house. Northbound Ohio 4 also was closed for about four hours.
