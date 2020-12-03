Victim ID’d in fatal Hamilton fire

A 60-year-old Hamilton man has been identified as the victim of a fatal fire on Hooven Avenue last month.
Kurt A. Schlenk died of smoke inhalation, and his death was ruled accidental, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Firefighters were called to Schlenk’s residence in the 400 block of Hooven Avenue in the city’s Lindenwald neighborhood at about 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 for the fire.
Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said firefighters were told the house would be unoccupied because Schlenk had usually left for work before that time.
“We found out that he indeed never did go to work,” Mercer said.
He was found dead in the house.
“A very sad situation. Our guys worked very hard to put the fire out and ... believed the house was unoccupied,” Mercer said.
Mercer said the fire may have been smoldering before breaking into flames.
Hamilton Fire Investigator Trevor Snider investigated the scene, but the cause will remain undetermined. It is considered accidental, the chief said.