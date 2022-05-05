President Biden to give speech at Hamilton plant on Friday

The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be visiting the region on Friday, and he will be speaking at a business in Hamilton.
Biden will be at United Performance Metals on Enterprise Drive in the mid-afternoon. The purpose of his visit is to meet with manufacturing leaders.
He will also give a speech while at UPM, the White House said.
“The President will see new additive manufacturing technologies at work, and discuss his plan to make more in America by building on the 473,000 manufacturing jobs created since he took office,” the White House said.
“The President will call on Congress to build on that success and pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which will create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families,” according to the White House.
Biden will be flying into the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at 9 a.m. Friday.