State of the City: Hamilton leaders announce new businesses, developments

Smith asked the people in attendance who represent Spooky Nook to stand and be recognized. The first floor of the Warehouse Hotel at Spooky Nook opens next week, he said.

The city manager said new businesses in Hamilton are fighting so many issues, such as supply chain issues, inflation and labor needs but are persevering. He asked for a round of applause for those businesses.

Smith also announced the vision for multiple hotels, residential space, office space and a grocer as an anchor on the riverfront at the Cohen Recycling site across the bridge from Spooky Nook. He didn’t release more details as it remains in planning stages. It will be a $300 million to $350 million investment in the next several years, he said.

In February, the City of Hamilton and Cohen Recycling worked out a land swap to allow for the development.

Redevelopment is also planned for the former U.S. Bank building on High Street in Hamilton, and Ambiance Nail Salon will be joining the city as well, Smith announced at the State of the City event Thursday.

The Third + Dayton complex in downtown Hamilton is also growing this year and will have 200 apartments and at least 10 commercial spaces available, Smith said. It currently has 70-80 units. Third + Dayton will have spent $20 million the last 6 years.

The former Beckett Paper site will move forward with its tax credit application and the plan calls for preserving many of the large buildings but adding town houses to the property. The residential units will be unique, Smith said of the plan.

Also mentioned at the event Thursday is the expansion of Pinball Garage. Owner Brad Baker is already developing a larger space at the rear of the business that will have more space for patrons, more games, televisions and new restrooms.