Spain-based company breaks ground on new Hamilton facility: What to know about $72M investment

“This event marks the start of ambitious expansion plans for the U.S. market,” said Saica Group President Ramón Alejandro of Wednesday’s groundbreaking. “We’re excited that this day is here, and truly appreciate the support we’ve received from our partners here in the U.S.”

Officials have not specified a timetable for when they hope the plant will open. Saica said it expects to create 64 new jobs in the region, including 27 skilled operators, 15 manufacturing, engineering and supply chain professionals, 13 sales staff and nine office and management jobs.

Saica operates in four business areas: Saica Natur manages waste and environmental services; Saica Paper is sustainable and innovative leader in recycled paper for corrugated board; Saica Pack, the third largest European company in producing corrugated packaging; and Saica Flex, which makes flexible packaging.