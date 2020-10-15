Spain-based company breaks ground on new Hamilton facility: What to know about $72M investment

A project that will return Hamilton to the paper industry took the first big step of a $72 investment in the city on Wednesday.
Spain-based Saica Group broke ground at the site of its first U.S. plant at Hamilton’s Enterprise Park that will make corrugated packaging from recycled paper.
The company plans to create a new 350,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the industrial park. That building will include 17,400 square feet of office space. It has promised to create 64 jobs.
“Saica is a huge win for Hamilton, Ohio,” said Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith. “After 150 years of papermaking, we went a few years without paper being made. When Saica completes their 350,000-square-foot building, Hamilton will be a significant producer of paper again.”
The company, which has more than 10,000 employees in Europe, announced the Hamilton complex will be “state-of-the-art.” The company specializes in “high quality, efficient and environmentally responsible packaging materials,” it announced.
“This event marks the start of ambitious expansion plans for the U.S. market,” said Saica Group President Ramón Alejandro of Wednesday’s groundbreaking. “We’re excited that this day is here, and truly appreciate the support we’ve received from our partners here in the U.S.”
Officials have not specified a timetable for when they hope the plant will open. Saica said it expects to create 64 new jobs in the region, including 27 skilled operators, 15 manufacturing, engineering and supply chain professionals, 13 sales staff and nine office and management jobs.
Saica operates in four business areas: Saica Natur manages waste and environmental services; Saica Paper is sustainable and innovative leader in recycled paper for corrugated board; Saica Pack, the third largest European company in producing corrugated packaging; and Saica Flex, which makes flexible packaging.