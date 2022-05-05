Fairfield City Schools closed Friday due to President Biden’s visit

The district announced Thursday afternoon that because the location of the President’s speech is in close proximity to multiple schools in the district, road closures and traffic issues have spurred the need to cancel classes.

“These road closures will result in lengthy traffic backups and limited or no access to some of our buildings. The road closures and traffic jams will create multiple issues for our transportation department and buildings,” the district said on its website Thursday. “In addition, we have concerns about student safety in the event of an emergency. For these reasons, the Fairfield City School District will be closed on Friday, May 6, with the exception of Fairfield High School students who are scheduled to take the AP US History exam.