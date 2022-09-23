Multiple schools in region receive unfounded reports of active shooters

There was also an unfounded report of an active shooter at Belmont High School in Dayton.

“Dayton police received a call regarding an active shooter at Belmont High School,” read a tweet from the department. “There is NO active shooter, this appears to be a hoax.”

The high school was put on a lockdown at 10:35 a.m. after police received the prank call, said Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

Catholic Central High School in Springfield also received an active shooter report that was unfounded.

“Springfield police have received a call of an active shooter at Catholic Central High School,” read a press release sent shortly after 11 a.m. “This is a false call. Officers are on the scene and in the school. Dayton has received a similar call, which has also proved to be false.”

Officials in all three areas have not said who may have been behind the hoax reports and whether any legal action will be taken.

WCPO contributed to this report.