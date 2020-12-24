Police: Man shot in Franklin after suspects come to door

A man was shot in Franklin on Wednesday night, and he told police the incident began when two men knocked on his door.
Police responded to the 200 block of South Avenue on Wednesday shortly after 10:30 p.m. and found a 22-year-old man shot in the arm.
The man told police two men came to his front door, and after a short conversation, one of them shot him. He told police the suspects left in a dark color vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Jeff Stewart at 937-746-2882 or call the tip line at 937-743-1TIP (1847).
