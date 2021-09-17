Police: Man charged with assault after reported fight at Oxford hospital

The male on crutches was arguing with another officer and was ultimately taken into custody. He claimed to have done nothing wrong and said the others had assaulted him and he wanted them arrested. A search incident to arrest produced more than one Illinois driver’s license and he was found to be intoxicated.

The officer then spoke again with the group about filing charges for assault and the victim decided to complete a statement about the incident. They were directed to the police department to fill out statements.

The man on crutches said he wanted to be seen in the hospital for possibly aggravating his leg injury that had necessitated the crutches. He was walked into the Emergency Room and cited for assault.