Police: Incident at FOP Lodge was a stabbing; reward offered for men connected to incident

Police were still on the scene Sunday, May 8, 2022, at FOP Lodge 38 in Hamilton after a fatal shooting there on Saturday night. One person died and three were wounded as a result of the shooting. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
Hamilton police are still looking for two men in connection with a fatal stabbing at a teen girl’s 15th birthday party at an FOP lodge.

A reward is being offered to help locate Juan Flores and Oscar Flores, according to police.

Four men were stabbed Saturday night during a private party at the Fraternal Order of Police Hamilton Lodge 38 on Joe Nuxhall Way. The incident was initially reported to police — and reported by media — as a shooting.

Hamilton and Fairfield police officers and the Hamilton Fire Department were dispatched to the FOP Lodge for the incident. It occurred during a quinceañera ― a traditional birthday party on a girl’s 15th birthday celebrated among Mexican and Latinx communities and families ― and shortly after uninvited guests arrived at the part.

“This was found to be an isolated incident targeting the victims,” according to police.

The person killed died of a stab wound, police said. and the other three victims sustained non-life threatening stab wounds from the assault. The three surviving victims were treated at an area hospital, police said.

Butler County Coroner’s Office spokesman Martin Schneider said they are still trying to get in touch with the family of the deceased victim, and the autopsy was completed Monday morning. Once next-of-kin contact has been made, the public report would be released.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton Police detectives at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

Juan Flores, left, and Oscar Flores, right were being sought by Hamilton police to be questioned as persons of interest in a deadly shooting May 7, 2022, during a private event at the FOP Lodge in Hamilton.

Representatives of the FOP lodge said no FOP members were at the event, according to an FOP Hamilton Lodge 38 Facebook post.

“The FOP Lodge 38 does not condone this type of behavior and we find it absolutely abhorrent,” according to the post.

The incident remains under investigation.

