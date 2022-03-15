Police expand search for missing West Chester Twp. man; seek public’s help

Caption West Chester Police map of route taken by Alexander Enslen during the early morning hours of Jan. 31. SUMBITTED Caption West Chester Police map of route taken by Alexander Enslen during the early morning hours of Jan. 31. SUMBITTED

Enslen had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. His apartment was nearby on Lakeside Drive.

Police say Enslen and his roommate took an Uber to the bar and Enslen left his wallet and cellphone at home.

Lt. David Tivin said Enslen stayed at the bar drinking; he got into a confrontation at the bar and was asked leave. He left with a friend and walked around the area.

“For an unknown reason, Alex took off running,” Tivin said. Detectives have been able to track his route through business security camera, and his trail ends behind Domino’s Pizza.

Due to the extensive searching in the area, police are widening their search and asking for the public’s help.

“I can’t say that Alex is not in this area,” Tivin said, noting snow and rain did slow down the search, but did not stop it. “We can’t say he’s not around here, but it has been searched, and every one of our searches corroborates every one of our other searches … meaning there is no indication he is here.”

Tivin said maybe someone gave Enslen a ride out of the area or to an area not caught on a video camera.

“He does have a girlfriend in the Middletown area, so we are starting to trace those routes as well. We are asking anybody that may have seen someone walking around back behind the Walmart area or gave him a ride … to contact us,” Tivin said.

The lieutenant added, “I don’t believe this is a rescue mission, we are looking at a recovery.”

Alex Enslen has been missing from West Chester Twp. since Jan. 31. His mother, Jennifer, urged anyone with information to all police during a press conference Tuesday with Lt. David Tivin.

Jennifer Enslen, Alex’s mother who attended Tuesday’s briefing, said she asks that “anyone who saw anything that night or may have seen Alex or anything unusual to please call the police. We are all struggling what happened to him.”

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at (513) 777-2231. Information also may be left on the crime tip line at (513) 759-7272 or online at WestChesterOH.org/Police.