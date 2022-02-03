West Chester man still missing; police need help finding him

“They are looking for anybody who might have seen him,” said Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman. “They are going to do everything they can to find him, but they need some help from the public.”

Enslen’s roommate reported him missing, but detectives have also talked to his girlfriend and mother and none of them have heard from him, Wilson said.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.