Event to raise awareness of Hamilton woman missing for 2 months

Family searching on their own shortly after Kara’s disappearance found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods but there was no other sign of Kara. Last month, EquuSearch Midwest and police searched in Crawford Woods, but nothing was found.

Lisa Hyde said Tuesday she has been frustrated with the Hamilton police investigation.

“I just do not feel like (they) are as invested in this as I would like them to be, “ she said.

While she has hope, Hyde said she believes now at her daughter is dead and someone harmed her. The young woman went missing before, “but never this long,” according to her mother.

When police were asked about specifics in the search and if the reward resulted in any leads, the response was the investigation is continuing.

“I spoke to the detective and he advised that he is communicating with family and the investigation is ongoing,” said Hamilton Officer Kristy Collins.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, Lisa Hyde said.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or (513) 785-1300.