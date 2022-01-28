Former Fairfield man charged in online romance scam

According to the charges, Amuzu used multiple bank accounts to further the scheme, including a bank account opened in the name of a shell company, Obdomdel Management Agency LLC, which is based on Camelot Drive in Fairfield, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

Nearly $268,000 was transferred from various bank accounts to a bank account in Ghana, according to the federal indictment.

Amuzu is charged with conspiring to commit and committing wire and mail fraud; conspiring to launder money; and committing money laundering. Each federal crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

In addition to federal authorities, the offices of Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser and Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones were involved in the investigation.