West Chester man still missing despite recent searches on ground and in air

On Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office helicopter teams assisted West Chester Police detectives in the ongoing search for Enslen. They flew over areas along Cincinnati-Dayton and Interstate 75, but again nothing was found.

Equusearch Midwest also conducted a search in the area on Saturday, looking for Enslen or clues to his whereabouts.

Barb Wilson, West Chester spokeswoman, said there have been no new leads or information about Enslen and police need help for anyone who may have information.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.