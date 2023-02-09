BreakingNews
Middletown Police hunt for man who is suspect in ‘series of shootings’
Middletown Police hunt for man who is suspect in ‘series of shootings’

Crime & Law
Suspect drove vehicle through garage wall to flee from detectives.

Multiple police officers and K-9 units are searching the area of Tytus Avenue and Beech Street today for a suspect who apparently fled in a vehicle.

Officers were at Woodside Cemetery attending a memorial service for Middletown police dog Koda, who recently died of cancer, when they took off abruptly with lights and sirens on.

Police officials said detectives went to talk with a suspect and he fled.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said the man is a suspect in a “series of shootings in Middletown — one a homicide.” He is not a current suspect in a double homicide that happened at a home on 15th Avenue on Saturday.

The vehicle driven by the suspect crashed into a detached garage in the alley behind Beech.

Witnesses say officers are also out in the intersection of Hughes and Panama streets.

