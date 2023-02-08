Investigation into Middletown double homicide continues

Roommates Daniel Fitzgerald and Marvin Davis, both 25, returned home in the 700 block of 15th Avenue after an evening at an Elliott Drive bar. By 3:27 a.m., both men had been hit by gunfire. That is when one of them called 911 for help saying, “please come help me, I don’t want to die.”

Explore Former student teacher pleads guilty to sex charges involving Butler County teen

Fitzgerald died of a gunshot wound at the scene, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove. Davis was taken to Atrium Medical Center, which is in Warren County, where he died.