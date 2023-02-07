Cause of train derailment in New Miami remains under investigation

BreakingNews
Hamilton staple Milillo’s Pizza announces closure
Three cars derailed on a CSX train track Monday in New Miami, causing halt to some rail traffic, but there were no injuries and crossings were not blocked, according to railroad and village officials.

At about 12:30 p.m. three empty box cars derailed on Riverside Drive south of CSX’s New River Yard at Augspurger Road and North Riverside Drive.

“There were no leaks or injuries reported. Limited traffic resumed around 2:30 p.m. Monday on one track,” said Cindy Schild, CSX director of media relations.

By 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, the three cars were cleared, track was re-railed and full operations had resumed. Schild said the cause is under investigation.

The train was carrying 48 cars and there were tankers on the end, said New Miami Police Capt. Duane Pelfrey, who was at the scene.

“We are very fortunate the cars were empty and the train didn’t block any crossing in New Miami or Hamilton,” he said.

Pelfrey added many of the trains traveling through the village are more than 100 rail cars long. He said there is a retaining wall behind the fire station, which is where the cars jumped the track, that likely aided in keeping them upright.

