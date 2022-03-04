Play Ball Gala at Spooky Nook delayed a month

Despite the delay, Play Ball will still be the first event taking place at Spooky Nook.

“Spooky Nook is the grandest thing that’s ever happened, not only in this town but in the county,” Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates told the Journal-News earlier this week. “It’s unlike anything that exists and to just do an event where people would do tours, I don’t think would do it justice.”

The Play Ball Gala is $100 a ticket and is a black-tie optional event.

Spooky Nook will feature a pair of 600,000-square-foot facilities bisecting North B Street and has a Great Miami River view. One is the multi-use event complex, and the other is the convention center and hotel, which features 16 conference rooms and 233 hotel rooms.

The multi-use complex will open later in 2022, but the convention and hotel facility is set to open this spring.

Spooky Nook Champion Mill will be one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the country. It will also be home to second locations of Hamilton businesses, such as Sara’s House, Petals & Wicks, Municipal Brew Works, and other unique shops. There will also be the Forklift & Palate Restaurant, an eatery that’s at the original Spooky Nook in Pennsylvania.