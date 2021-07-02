Hamilton business to open second location at Spooky Nook

Hamilton’s Petals & Wicks will open a second storefront, this one inside the immense indoor sports complex and convention center scheduled to open around the end of this year, Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill.
“We were ‘wowed’ and knew we wanted to be part of Spooky Nook Champion Mill,” said Sherry Hoskins, owner of the local “candle and scent bar” that makes natural candles and body products. “We are native to Hamilton and are so excited to be part of the revitalization and the big things happening in our hometown.”
Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said Hoskins became interested about three years ago when she accompanied the chamber on a visit to the original Spooky Nook complex near Lancaster, Pa.
“I’m excited that local businesses are having the opportunity to not only do business from the traffic that’s going to be coming into the shops in downtown Hamilton, but to really be a partner on location in that massive facility,” Bates said. “It’s a terrific opportunity partnership.”
At the original Petals & Wicks shop on Main Street, customers already can create their own candles from start to finish, by choosing a scent, pouring the wax and creating a personalized labels on the candle jars.
With 10,000-plus athletes and their families expected to visit on some weekends, Hoskins said hers and other businesses should benefit from their visits while looking for something to do between their games and tournament events.
Petals & Wicks is the second business announced as a tenant, with the first being Municipal Brew Works, another Hamilton company.