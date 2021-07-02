Hamilton business to open second location at Spooky Nook

“We were ‘wowed’ and knew we wanted to be part of Spooky Nook Champion Mill,” said Sherry Hoskins, owner of the local “candle and scent bar” that makes natural candles and body products. “We are native to Hamilton and are so excited to be part of the revitalization and the big things happening in our hometown.”

Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said Hoskins became interested about three years ago when she accompanied the chamber on a visit to the original Spooky Nook complex near Lancaster, Pa.